26.8 C
Guwahati
Saturday, July 19, 2025
type here...

Padma Shri Sanu Lama accorded state funeral in Gangtok, Sikkim CM Tamang pays respects

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GANGTOK, July 18: The funeral of Padma Shri awardee and eminent literary figure of Sikkim, Gadul Singh Lama, popularly known as Sanu Lama, was held here on Friday with full state honours, in accordance with Buddhist tradition.

Lama passed away in West Bengal’s Siliguri on July 12, following age-related ailments. He was 86.

- Advertisement -

Lama was a fiction writer, poet and translator of Nepali literature. An engineer by profession, he wrote three anthologies of short stories, which have been translated into English, Hindi, Urdu, Assamese and Oriya languages.

Related Posts:

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang led the tributes, expressing deep sorrow over the passing of one of the state’s most respected intellectuals.

In a message shared on his official Facebook page, the CM described Lama as a ‘towering literary figure and revered son of Sikkim,’ whose contributions to literature, culture, and public service have left a lasting impact.

“In his passing, we have lost a celebrated writer and thinker whose contributions have left an indelible mark on our collective conscience,” the CM said, offering heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

- Advertisement -

The funeral was attended by cabinet ministers, MLAs, senior government officials, dignitaries, and members of the local community, all gathered to honour his life and legacy. (PTI)

10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing
10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing
Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling
Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Nagaland party RPP claims Centre’s representative AK Mishra gives false hopes...

The Hills Times -
10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling Best Places To Visit In India In July- August 10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway 10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon