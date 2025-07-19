Padma Shri Sanu Lama accorded state funeral in Gangtok, Sikkim CM Tamang pays respects

GANGTOK, July 18: The funeral of Padma Shri awardee and eminent literary figure of Sikkim, Gadul Singh Lama, popularly known as Sanu Lama, was held here on Friday with full state honours, in accordance with Buddhist tradition.

Lama passed away in West Bengal’s Siliguri on July 12, following age-related ailments. He was 86.

- Advertisement -

Lama was a fiction writer, poet and translator of Nepali literature. An engineer by profession, he wrote three anthologies of short stories, which have been translated into English, Hindi, Urdu, Assamese and Oriya languages.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang led the tributes, expressing deep sorrow over the passing of one of the state’s most respected intellectuals.

In a message shared on his official Facebook page, the CM described Lama as a ‘towering literary figure and revered son of Sikkim,’ whose contributions to literature, culture, and public service have left a lasting impact.

“In his passing, we have lost a celebrated writer and thinker whose contributions have left an indelible mark on our collective conscience,” the CM said, offering heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

- Advertisement -

The funeral was attended by cabinet ministers, MLAs, senior government officials, dignitaries, and members of the local community, all gathered to honour his life and legacy. (PTI)