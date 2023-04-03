Palm Sunday Celebrated In Nagaland

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, April 2: Churches across Nagaland celebrated Palm Sunday on Sunday commemorating the entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem ahead of his capture and crucifixion.

Palm Sunday service for the people was held across the state with the blessings of the palms and processions.

Taking to his Twitter handle, chief minister Neiphiu Rio said: “May the beginning of Holy Week bring blessings of renewed hope and purpose in everyone’s life. I wish you all a blessed Palm Sunday and a meaningful #HolyWeek.”

The Naga People’s Front wished everyone a blessed Palm Sunday.

“May the spirit of this holy occasion, the warmth of the season, bless you with joy and happiness. May the Lord bless you and make you stay out of negativism and may you look on the bright side of everything,” the party said.

MLA from Dimapur-II assembly constituency Moatoshi Longkumer also wished all a blessed Palm Sunday.

“Palm Sunday celebration signifies the arrival of Jesus Christ in our lives. It is a time to give thanks to the Almighty for His sacrifices and everlasting love and mercy,” Longkumer tweeted.

He urged everyone to spend the day seeking forgiveness and blessings from God.