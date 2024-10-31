Pasighat’s Biodiversity Meet Unveils 200+ Butterfly Wonders

HT Digital

Thursday, October 31: The fourth edition of the Pasighat Butterfly, Birding, and Biodiversity Meet recently wrapped up in East Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh, celebrating the region’s remarkable natural diversity. Set against the scenic backdrop of the Sille Lesing River, this year’s meet documented over 200 butterfly subspecies. Among the many vibrant species observed were notable finds like the White Dragontail, Indian Purple Emperor, Leopard Lacewing, and a variety of Hesperiidae, with the rare “Double Spotted Flat” also recorded, underscoring the unique biodiversity of Arunachal Pradesh’s habitats.

The event was organized with the dedicated support of Talut Siram, who served as chairman, and secretary Jhonny Ering. Their efforts were further complemented by the local organization “Nyomrang Ayang Na,” whose focus on environmental preservation aligns with the meet’s goals. Participants engaged in various conservation activities, including an all-day trek and an overnight forest camp, activities aimed at raising awareness about the region’s ecological significance and the increasing impact of climate change on biodiversity.

Although weather conditions interrupted planned birdwatching sessions, the meet continued to provide invaluable insights into local species and their habitats, and participants gained a deeper understanding of the ecological balance that supports such an array of butterfly species. Conservationists view this year’s data collection as foundational, with an emphasis on expanding biodiversity monitoring initiatives in the future to promote the protection of fragile ecosystems in East Siang and beyond.

The event’s success has strengthened the commitment of local and national conservationists alike, who aim to conduct even more comprehensive monitoring in coming years, hoping to uncover additional subspecies and further spotlight Arunachal Pradesh’s biodiversity on a national stage. The Pasighat meet not only continues to highlight the region’s environmental significance but also fosters a growing awareness of conservation, paving the way for ongoing efforts in biodiversity preservation.