Pawan Sain named chief electoral officer of Arunachal Pradesh

NEW DELHI, Sept 14: The Election Commission has appointed
Pawan Kumar Sain as the next chief electoral officer of
Arunachal Pradesh.
According to an EC statement issued here on Thursday, Sain, a
2005 batch IAS officer of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa,
Mizoram, Union Territory) cadre, will replace Padmini Singla.
The state government sends three names of officers working at
principal secretary level to the EC. The poll panel selects one
person to be appointed as CEO. (PTI)

