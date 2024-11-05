People of Mizoram duped online of Rs 8 cr till Sep this year: Police

AIZAWL, Nov 4: Online fraudsters have duped people of Mizoram of Rs 8 crore from January to September this year, a senior police officer said.

Nearly 80 per cent of the cybercrime cases were online financial fraud cases, he said.

The highest monthly loss of people’s money to fraudsters was reported in July at Rs 2.57 crore, followed by Rs 1.59 crore in March, he said.

Retrieving funds from fraudsters continues to be a challenge as only 10 per cent of the duped money has been recovered so far, the senior officer said.

Among the online frauds, the most common in Mizoram was ‘army scam’, in which fraudsters pretending to be military personnel called up victims and phished off money on the pretext of selling goods at cheap rates, he said.

Most cybercriminals operate from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, he added. (PTI)

