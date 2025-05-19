25 C
Phangrei Declared Safe and Welcoming for Tourists Ahead of Shirui Lily Festival 2025

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI,  MAY 19: The Raphei Katamnao Long (RKL) of Manipur has assured the public that Phangrei remains a safe and tourist-friendly destination in the lead-up to the much-anticipated Shirui Lily Festival 2025.

Following consultations with the headmen of Lunghar and Sihai Khullen villages—two key communities near Phangrei—the RKL confirmed that no tourist will be subjected to any form of tax or levy during their visit. The agreement was part of a joint commitment to foster a welcoming and hassle-free environment for festival attendees.

“Phangrei is open and secure for visitors,” the RKL declared in an official statement. “We guarantee that no tourist will face any imposed fees from local residents.”

Emphasizing hospitality and community spirit, the RKL extended an open invitation to travelers from across the country and beyond. “We encourage everyone to explore the beauty of Phangrei with confidence, knowing they will be met with warmth and respect,” the organization added.

The Shirui Lily Festival, held annually in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, celebrates the rare and endemic Shirui Lily—an iconic flower found only in the region. The festival has grown into one of the state’s most cherished cultural events, drawing thousands each year to experience local traditions, music, dance, art, and natural beauty.

For additional information or travel assistance, visitors are encouraged to contact the Raphei Katamnao Long directly.

