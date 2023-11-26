Pick-up truck hits pilot car of Meghalaya CM’s convoy

SHILLONG, Nov 25: The pilot car of Meghalaya chief minister

Conrad K Sangma’s convoy was hit by a pick-up truck at Upper

Shillong on Saturday, police said.

The chief minister was safe, a police officer said.

The incident took place at around 9:30 am at Upper Shillong

while the CM was en route to Dawki town close to the Indo-

Bangladesh border for an official programme.

According to the police, a pick-up truck hit the pilot car of the

CM’s convoy which partially caused damage to both the

vehicles. (PTI)