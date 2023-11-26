Pick-up truck hits pilot car of Meghalaya CM’s convoy

SHILLONG, Nov 25: The pilot car of Meghalaya chief minister
Conrad K Sangma’s convoy was hit by a pick-up truck at Upper
Shillong on Saturday, police said.
The chief minister was safe, a police officer said.
The incident took place at around 9:30 am at Upper Shillong
while the CM was en route to Dawki town close to the Indo-
Bangladesh border for an official programme.
According to the police, a pick-up truck hit the pilot car of the
CM’s convoy which partially caused damage to both the
vehicles. (PTI)
SHILLONG, Nov 25: The pilot car of Meghalaya chief minister