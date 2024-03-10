18 C
PM virtually inaugurates, lays foundation of projects worth Rs 8,500 cr in Tripura

AGARTALA, March 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation of projects worth Rs 8,534 crore in Tripura, including an integrated check-post at Sabroom along the India-Bangladesh border, an official statement said.

The projects inaugurated by the PM include the Rs 250-cr ICP and tap water connection to 1.46 lakh people of the state at Rs 732.98 crore.

Modi also inaugurated Eklavya Model Residential Schools at Rupaichari and Karbook in South Tripura district at Rs 48 crore and four new schools at Rs 10 crore.

Several road projects were also inaugurated by him, including the upgradation of various stretches of national highways passing through the state.

He also laid the foundation of Western Bypass for Agartala at Rs 2,026 crore, 200-bed maternal and child health wing of Agartala Government Medical College at Rs 192 crore, among other projects, it said.

On the occasion, chief minister Manik Saha, while addressing a programme at Sabroom in South Tripura district, said that Northeast is witnessing development thanks to the Act East policy.

He said people of the Northeast can easily access Chittagong Port of Bangladesh through Sabroom ICP. (PTI)

