PM virtually inaugurates projects in Nagaland

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
KOHIMA, March 9: Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the completed projects and laid foundation stone of new projects of NE States, including Nagaland under CS schemes from Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.

The PM inaugurated a total of 7 completed projects and laid foundation stones of 5 projects which include widening of important roads in Wokha and Zunheboto districts of Nagaland.

The virtual launching of the Viksit Bharat – Viksit Nagaland was live-screened by the NIC wherein Dy CM Y Patton; minister road and bridges G Kaito Aye; minster power, parliamentary affairs K G Kenye and chief secretary J Alam including the AHoDs and HoDs of the concerned department and several state government officials were present. (NNN)

