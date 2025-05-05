Police File Report Over “Gun Salute” Event in Saikul Amid Ongoing Ethnic Tensions in Manipur

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 5: Authorities in Manipur have filed an official police report following a controversial “gun salute” ceremony held in Saikul, Kangpokpi District, to mark the second anniversary of the ethnic violence that erupted in the state in May 2023. The event has sparked renewed scrutiny amid persistent tensions between the Meitei community and the Kuki-Zo communities.

The ceremony, which took place on May 3, 2025, was part of a larger series of shutdowns and public gatherings observed across the state to commemorate the beginning of the ethnic conflict two years ago. In response, security forces carried out raids in the area, leading to the seizure of five single-barrel firearms and camouflage clothing, raising concerns about the potential militarization of memorial events.

In a statement released by the Manipur Police, it was confirmed that “local leaders and elders were summoned to the police station.” The police further stated, “Raids will continue to arrest the miscreants and seize the other guns. Organisers of the programme will be dealt [with] as per law.” This firm stance reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to curb activities perceived as threats to law and order in a region still grappling with ethnic unrest.

The gun salute event has added a new dimension to the complex and volatile situation in Manipur, where deep-rooted grievances between the Meitei people, who are concentrated in the Imphal valley, and the Kuki-Zo tribes from the surrounding hill districts, continue to fuel conflict. The violence that began in 2023 has led to hundreds of deaths, displacement of thousands, and a prolonged humanitarian and political crisis.

Police investigations are underway to identify and apprehend those responsible for organizing the anniversary programme. Authorities emphasize that such displays of weaponry in public ceremonies are unacceptable and pose a threat to peace and stability in the region.

The state government has reiterated its commitment to restoring order and preventing any further escalation of hostilities. However, the incident has also highlighted the ongoing challenges in healing divisions and fostering reconciliation among Manipur’s diverse ethnic communities.