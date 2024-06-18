Mob Torches Security Forces’ Bus in Manipur’s Kangpokpi Amid Rising Tensions

HT Digital

June 18, Tuesday: In a disturbing incident highlighting the ongoing communal tensions in Manipur, a bus used by security forces was set ablaze by a mob in Kangpokpi district on Monday night. The bus, engaged by central paramilitary forces to transport personnel, was completely destroyed in the fire. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The incident occurred around 9 PM at Thomas ground in Kangpokpi. The bus, bearing Manipur registration numbers, was traveling from Dimapur to Kangpokpi district headquarters. Upon reaching the area, a group of individuals from one of the conflicting communities stopped the bus on National Highway 102 near Thomas ground. They insisted on inspecting the vehicle to ensure that no members of the opposing community were on board.

During the inspection, the mob discovered that the bus was associated with the Meitei community. In a violent reaction, some members of the mob set the bus on fire, despite the presence of security personnel who were unable to prevent the act of arson.

A fire tender was promptly dispatched from Kangpokpi district headquarters. However, the enraged mob prevented the fire tender from accessing the site of the blaze, resulting in the bus being reduced to ashes within minutes. The quick response from fire services and security forces did, however, ensure that the situation did not escalate further, preventing any casualties.

Police have registered a case regarding the incident and have initiated an investigation to identify and apprehend the perpetrators. Authorities are urging the public to remain calm and refrain from such acts of violence. They are making efforts to enhance security measures in the district to ensure the safety of all communities.

This act of arson has further strained the already fragile peace in Kangpokpi, exacerbating the communal tensions that have plagued the region. The authorities are emphasizing the importance of dialogue and reconciliation between the warring communities to prevent further violence and maintain peace.

Local officials have expressed deep concern over the incident, highlighting the need for urgent action to address the root causes of the conflict. They are calling for increased efforts to bring together community leaders and facilitate discussions that can lead to lasting peace.

Residents of Kangpokpi are also feeling the effects of the ongoing tensions. Many are living in fear of further violence, and there is a palpable sense of unease in the district. Community leaders are working tirelessly to calm tensions and promote understanding between the different groups.

This latest incident is a stark reminder of the volatile situation in Manipur and underscores the urgent need for effective conflict resolution mechanisms. The state government, along with local authorities and community leaders, is being called upon to intensify their efforts to restore peace and stability.

Efforts are being made to increase the presence of security forces in the area to prevent further incidents and protect the lives and properties of residents. The police investigation aims to bring those responsible for the arson to justice and deter future acts of violence.

The situation in Kangpokpi is a microcosm of the broader challenges facing Manipur. The region has been marred by ethnic and communal conflicts for years, and incidents like this only serve to deepen the divisions. There is an urgent need for comprehensive peace-building initiatives that address the underlying issues and promote harmony among the diverse communities.

As the investigation continues, the hope is that justice will be served and that this incident will serve as a catalyst for positive change. The community’s resilience and commitment to peace will be crucial in overcoming this difficult period and building a more harmonious future for all residents of Kangpokpi.

In conclusion, the torching of the security forces’ bus in Kangpokpi district is a tragic reminder of the ongoing communal tensions in Manipur. It highlights the need for dialogue, reconciliation, and effective security measures to prevent further violence and maintain peace in the region. Authorities and community leaders must work together to restore order and ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens.