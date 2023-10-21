Political motive suspected in opposition to Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival: Meghalaya tourism minister

SHILLONG, Oct 20: Meghalaya tourism minister, Paul Lyngdoh has said there is a “political motive”

behind the move to oppose the upcoming Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival, which is an attempt to

impede the growth of tourism.

“I suspect that there is a political motive behind this move. There are forces, who are trying to

impede the growth of tourism,” Lyngdoh told reporters after a meeting with a delegation under the

banner of the Joint Action Committee (JAC), which has expressed opposition

against the decision to conclude the festival on a Sunday.

The JAC comprises of NGOs from Ri-bhoi District, which include Meghalaya People United Front

(MPUF), Ri-Bhoi Youth Organization (RBYO), United Hynniewtrep Movement (UHM), Saindur Tipkur

Tipkha Ehrngiew Hynniewtrep (STIEH) and Meghalaya People’s Social

Organization (MPSO).

“Today itself, you have the Director of Tourism from Odisha along with the 7 States of the North East

in Shillong for a tourism conclave and this is being viewed through the Indian Express channel

globally, that is where Meghalaya tourism has reached.So all kinds of negative forces will try to block

growth and development,” he said.

Stating that people have different opinions, Lyngdoh said, “As I said anybody can object to anything.

But is it unprecedented? Have we not had concerts on Sundays in Shillong in the past?”

He said the government is not imposing this festival on the people. “People have the choice not to

go. Are you saying on Sunday, we close down all cinema halls, all restaurants, and all parks and push

people to the churches? Can the government do that? So this is all rubbish,”

Lyngdoh remarked. (NNN)