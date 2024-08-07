Pradyot appeals for dialogue with Bangladesh to protect Hindus

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Aug 6: The royal scion of Tripura and former chairman of Tipra Motha, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Tuesday said that the Government of India must engage in dialogue with whoever assumes control of the interim government in Bangladesh to prevent attacks on minorities and indigenous people living in the neighboring country.

On Facebook, Pradyot urged caution, emphasizing the need to avoid making provocative statements.

“Attacks on minorities and our indigenous people living in Bangladesh have increased. This is deeply concerning, and I am sure the Government of India will have a conversation with whoever takes over the interim government. We must also be careful that no provocative statement is given from our side,” he said.

On August 5, Pradyot spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who assured him that India’s borders are well protected and that no illegal influx will be allowed.

Pradyot mentioned that the Union Home Minister is monitoring the situation and has instructed security forces to remain vigilant at the borders.