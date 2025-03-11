17 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
type here...

Pradyot calls for respect to traditional heads amid temple land dispute

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, March 10: Tipra Motha Party founder and royal scion, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, has urged the government to acknowledge and respect the authority of Samajpatis (traditional heads) and Chantai (priests) in matters concerning temple development projects.

- Advertisement -

Following a review meeting at the 14 Goddess Temple in Khayerpur on the outskirts of Agartala, Pradyot expressed concern over alleged land encroachment and illegal occupation within the temple premises. He highlighted that the traditional heads and priests had raised objections regarding these issues.

Related Posts:

“I had earlier brought this matter to the attention of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and local MLA Ratan Chakraborty. Today, we conducted a site visit with Secretary Kiran Gitte and held a meeting to discuss the concerns. A second round of discussions is scheduled to address the issue further. We have learned that a Primary Health Centre (PHC) is being constructed on temple land, which should have involved consultations with all stakeholders, including the traditional heads. The priests and Samajpatis must be given due importance in such matters. Nevertheless, we appreciate the initiative to hold discussions and are committed to resolving the dispute amicably,” Pradyot stated.

Meanwhile, local MLA and former Speaker Ratan Chakraborty clarified that no PHC exists within the Khayerpur Assembly Constituency.

“A PHC is being set up behind the 14 Goddess Temple, but some concerns have emerged regarding the land, with claims that it belongs to the temple. To address these issues, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma inspected the site. Today, we engaged in discussions with government officials to resolve the matter and ensure a fair outcome,” Chakraborty explained.

10 Unique Animals Found Only In Northeast India
10 Unique Animals Found Only In Northeast India
10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March
10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March
8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct
8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct
Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild
Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

11 March, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Unique Animals Found Only In Northeast India 10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March 8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild 10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March