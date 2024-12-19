Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma slams Bangladesh’s student advisors statement against India

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Dec 18. Royal Scion of Tripura Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Wednesday slammed student advisors of the current Bangladeshi regime for making provocative statement against India and said that the country which cannot honour its founding father like Sheikh Mujib is going down a wrong path.

Pradyot who is founder of Tipra Motha said that for every provocative statement made by the Gung Ho student advisors of the current Bangladeshi regime on India they are actually digging their own grave!

“Yes India intention was to break Pakistan into two in 1971 and we did it despite America on the side Pakistan. Today Bangladesh is weaker than Pakistan of 1971 and India a much stronger country than it was in 1971. The protection of the minorities is important and if required we will go out of our way to empower them within the country morally and financially . A country which cannot honour its founding father like Sheikh Mujib is going down a wrong path”, he added.