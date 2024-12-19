13 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 19, 2024
type here...

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma slams Bangladesh’s student advisors statement against India

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Dec 18. Royal Scion of Tripura Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Wednesday slammed student advisors of the current Bangladeshi regime for making provocative statement against India and said that the country which cannot honour its founding father like Sheikh Mujib is going down a wrong path.

- Advertisement -

Pradyot who is founder of Tipra Motha said that for every provocative statement made by the Gung Ho student advisors of the current Bangladeshi regime on India they are actually digging their own grave!

Related Posts:

“Yes India intention was to break Pakistan into two in 1971 and we did it despite America on the side Pakistan. Today Bangladesh is weaker than Pakistan of 1971 and India a much stronger country than it was in 1971. The protection of the minorities is important and if required we will go out of our way to empower them within the country morally and financially . A country which cannot honour its founding father like Sheikh Mujib is going down a wrong path”, he added.

10 Enchanting Places To Visit In Meghalaya
10 Enchanting Places To Visit In Meghalaya
Birds That Migrate To India Every Winter
Birds That Migrate To India Every Winter
10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year
10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year
7 Places In Kashmir To Experience Snowfall In January
7 Places In Kashmir To Experience Snowfall In January
10 Beach Destinations In India Perfect For Winter Sun-Seekers
10 Beach Destinations In India Perfect For Winter Sun-Seekers

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Labeling the Majority’s Voice as the Voice of Hindus is a...

The Hills Times -
10 Enchanting Places To Visit In Meghalaya Birds That Migrate To India Every Winter 10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year 7 Places In Kashmir To Experience Snowfall In January 10 Beach Destinations In India Perfect For Winter Sun-Seekers