Present BJP government fails to safeguard children: Tripura Congress

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Nov 14: Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Ashish Kumar Saha criticized the state government on Thursday for its lack of commitment to child protection, urging immediate action to safeguard children’s welfare.

During an event commemorating the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, Saha highlighted Nehru’s legacy and contributions towards children’s welfare. “We are celebrating the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, a leader who had a profound love for children,” Saha said, speaking at the gathering.

“In his memory, the state committee of Congress organized painting and dance competitions for children, marking this day as Children’s Day—a day dedicated to securing the future and well-being of children across the country.”

Saha emphasized that Pandit Nehru envisioned a nation that safeguarded its children and promoted peace and progress. However, he expressed concern over the current state of child safety, noting a surge in cases of abuse, including rape and assault, both nationally and within Tripura. “The Pradesh Congress Committee has consistently raised these issues with the state government, but to date, no effective action has been taken,” he said.

He further urged the government to take concrete steps to address critical issues like child labor, crime prevention, healthcare, and educational support for children. “The administration has the power to bring about change, yet the current government appears indifferent towards the safety and welfare of children,” Saha added, calling for stronger measures to protect young lives across the state.