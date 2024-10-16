Arunachal BJP Honors Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s Legacy on 93rd Birth Anniversary

HT Digital

Wednesday, October 16: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority Morcha of Arunachal Pradesh commemorated the 93rd birth anniversary of former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam at the BJP office near Itanagar on Monday. The event, which aimed to honor the legacy of the esteemed scientist and former President of India, saw participation from several key members of the state BJP Minority Morcha, who reflected on Kalam’s life, contributions, and enduring impact on the nation.

Sambhu Siongju, President of the state BJP Minority Morcha, addressed the gathering and shared insights into Dr. Kalam’s remarkable journey. Siongju emphasized that Kalam, born on October 15, 1931, in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, was a figure of immense significance in India’s scientific and political spheres. Highlighting Kalam’s pivotal role in developing India’s missile and nuclear weapons programs, he said that Kalam’s contributions earned him the widely known epithets “Missile Man” and “People’s President.” He also mentioned that Dr. Kalam’s tenure as the President of India, from 2002 to 2007, during the rule of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), was marked by his commitment to national development and scientific innovation.

Taring Tiri, state secretary of the Minority Morcha, echoed these sentiments, noting Dr. Kalam’s tireless dedication to the country. Tiri remarked on Kalam’s profound contributions to the defense sector, particularly his work in missile technology, which significantly strengthened India’s strategic capabilities. He lauded Kalam for his leadership and vision in the field of science, which helped position India as a global force in missile technology and nuclear development.

Tiri also praised the Minority Morcha for organizing the event, highlighting the importance of remembering and celebrating national heroes who have made unparalleled contributions to the country’s progress. He encouraged members of the Morcha to draw inspiration from Dr. Kalam’s life and work, emphasizing that his legacy serves as a guiding light for future generations.

Tagin Siga, state Vice-President of the BJP, also spoke on the occasion. He reiterated Dr. Kalam’s reputation as the “Missile Man of India,” underlining his leadership in the development of India’s ballistic missile systems. Siga stressed Kalam’s integral role in the success of the Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998, which not only demonstrated India’s nuclear capabilities to the world but also strengthened the nation’s position on the global stage. He highlighted how Kalam’s technical, organizational, and political contributions were instrumental in the success of the tests, showcasing his multifaceted brilliance.

Siga added that Kalam’s dedication to the nation went far beyond his scientific achievements. As President, he was a symbol of humility, integrity, and visionary leadership, inspiring millions of people across the country, especially the youth, to pursue careers in science, technology, and public service. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to honor such an iconic figure and encouraged others to follow in Dr. Kalam’s footsteps by working towards the betterment of society.

The event concluded with reflections on Dr. Kalam’s lasting legacy, with participants agreeing that his contributions to India’s defense and scientific sectors will continue to inspire future generations. His leadership in the successful development of India’s missile and nuclear capabilities, coupled with his enduring popularity as “People’s President,” has cemented his place as one of the most revered figures in modern Indian history.

The BJP Minority Morcha’s tribute to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam serves as a reminder of the importance of celebrating the nation’s heroes and their contributions. As India continues to evolve and strengthen its position globally, the life and legacy of Dr. Kalam remain a source of inspiration and motivation for all.