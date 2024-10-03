26 C
Guwahati
Thursday, October 3, 2024
Prohibitory orders imposed in Manipur’s Ukhrul town

Gunfight over cleaning land

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, Oct 2: Prohibitory orders were imposed in Manipur’s Ukhrul town after a gunfight broke out between two groups on Wednesday over cleaning a plot of land as part of ‘Swachhata Abhiyan,’ officials said.

Both sides belong to the Naga community but two different villages, and lay claim to the land, they said.

Some people were also injured in the gunfight, and the Assam Rifles were deployed to control the situation, police said.

In the order imposing the restrictions, Ukhrul Sub-Divisional Magistrate D Kamei referred to a letter he received from the SP about “apprehension” over “social work” organised by Thawaijao Hungpung Young Students’ Organisation (THYSO), and subsequent objection to it in the Hunphun area by Hunphun Village Authority.

“And in connection with a land dispute between Hunphun and Hungpung villages, there is a possibility of creating a law and order problem which may lead to a breach of peace and public tranquillity between the two villages. And whereas, such disturbances may result in serious breaches of peace, public tranquillity, and danger to human lives and properties,” the order said.

“Now, therefore… exercising the powers conferred under Sub-section 1 of Section 163 BNSS, 2023, hereby issue an order prohibiting the movement of any person outside their respective residences and any other act or activity that could disturb the prevailing law and order in the Scheduled area from 9:30 AM on 2nd October 2024 until further orders,” it added. (PTI)

