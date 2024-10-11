24 C
Guwahati
Friday, October 11, 2024
type here...

Prominent political leaders lining up to join Congress in Manipur: O Ibobi Singh

Over 200 people were killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic clashes

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Oct 10: The Manipur Congress on Thursday claimed that a number of “prominent political leaders” are queuing to join the grand old party in a phased manner and people are starting to believe in it.

Speaking at the felicitation of nine newly joined members, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader O Ibobi Singh said, “The unfortunate ethnic crisis in the state has not occurred anywhere else in the country except for Manipur.”

- Advertisement -

Notably, over 200 people were killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic clashes in the northeastern state since May last year.

“If there is a problem or an issue, there must be a solution. And in such cases, the Centre needs to provide assistance to reach such a solution,” the former chief minister of the state said.

Meanwhile, the nine individuals who joined the Congress on Thursday included former health minister under Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s 2017 cabinet L Jayantakumar Singh and former National People’s Party candidate O Romen.

Singh later told reporters that several prominent political leaders are in the queue waiting to join the Congress party in a phased manner.

- Advertisement -

The reason is that the functioning of the BJP and Congress administration in the state is quite different.

“People are starting to believe in the Congress day by day,” he said.

“This was seen in the last Lok Sabha elections in which the Congress won both the seats in the state,” he said.

Speaking on the ED summons to state party Chief K Meghachandra, Singh said, “It may be political vendetta or anything. This is not the first time. I was summoned in 2017 by the ED after the present government came to power. However, Mr Meghachandra or I do not have to worry about it if no wrong has been done on our part.” (PTI)

8 Healthy South Indian Dinner Ideas
8 Healthy South Indian Dinner Ideas
Quick South Indian Recipes To Make For A Hearty Lunch
Quick South Indian Recipes To Make For A Hearty Lunch
7 Places To Visit In Shillong For Couples At Night
7 Places To Visit In Shillong For Couples At Night
South Indian Holiday Ideas For October
South Indian Holiday Ideas For October
8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October
8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Ultimatum to NHIDCL on Kohima-Jessami road crisis

The Hills Times -
8 Healthy South Indian Dinner Ideas Quick South Indian Recipes To Make For A Hearty Lunch 7 Places To Visit In Shillong For Couples At Night South Indian Holiday Ideas For October 8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October