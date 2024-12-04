Protest against scrapping FMR, fencing India-Myanmar border fencing in Churachandpur

CHURACHANDPUR, Dec 3: A demonstration was held in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Tuesday to protest the government’s decision to scrap the India-Myanmar Free Movement Regime (FMR).

The demonstration, led by the United Zou Organisation (UZO), started at the ‘Wall of Remembrance’ around 11.30 am.

Carrying posters and placards, the demonstrators raised slogans against the government’s decision to scrap FMR and fence the international border.

“No border fencing can our cultural ties,” said a demonstrator.

The demonstration was attended by Saikot MLA Paolienlal Haokip, Henglep MLA Letzamang Haokip and Singngat MLA Chinlunthang, besides leaders of various Kuki-Zo tribes.

A one-minute silence was also observed in remembrance of those killed in the ongoing ethnic violence in the state that has claimed over 250 lives since May last year.

Leaders of the Kuki Zo Council, Zomi Council, Kuki Inpi Manipur and Hmar Inpui addressed the gathering.

At the end of the programme, a memorandum addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah was submitted to deputy commissioner Dharun Kumar by UZO leaders.

The FMR allowed people residing close to the India-Myanmar border to venture 16 km into each other’s territory without any documents.

The announcement to scrap it was made in February after Shah said India decided to fence the entire 1,643-km-long India-Myanmar border, which passes through Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

The FMR was implemented in 2018 as part of India’s Act East policy.

Fencing along the border has been a persistent demand of the Imphal Valley-based Meitei groups which have been alleging that militants often enter India through it.

The Meitei groups also allege that narcotics are being smuggled into India, taking advantage of the unfenced international border. (PTI)