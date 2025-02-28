QCI brings Gunvatta Sankalp to Nagaland

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Feb 27: The Quality Council of India (QCI), in collaboration with the Nagaland government, organised Gunvatta Sankalp (quality resolution) Nagaland in Kohima on Thursday, aiming to support the state’s efforts in driving quality-led growth across key sectors.

This one-day event served as a dynamic platform, bringing together senior government officials, industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to drive meaningful discussions and forge partnerships aimed at elevating quality standards in healthcare, education & skilling, industry and MSMEs, and tourism.

Gracing the inaugural session, Nagaland tourism and higher education minister Temjen Imna Along, in his keynote address, said the people of Nagaland can serve as a beacon of quality for the nation.

He said the pursuit of excellence and quality is at the heart of “our progress” and that Nagaland is committed to partnering in this journey.

“The aspirations of our common people define the quality of Nagaland and they are the true brand ambassadors of our state,” Along added.

QCI chairperson Jaxay Shah highlighted the role of Gunvatta Sankalp in empowering states through quality-driven reforms, stating Nagaland is a state that values sustainability, entrepreneurship, and excellence qualities that make it a role model not only for India but for the world.

He asserted that the QCI firmly believes that Viksit Bharat is not possible without a Viksit Nagaland.

“Through the discussions at Gunvatta Sankalp today, we will uncover new pathways to embed quality into Nagaland’s journey towards a developed future,” Shah said.

He assured the QCI would support, collaborate and ensure that Nagaland’s unique identity and strengths are amplified through quality-driven initiatives.

QCI secretary general Chakravarty Kannan highlighted the role of quality in transforming governance and services.

“As part of Viksit Bharat 2047, the QCI will collaborate with Nagaland to build a robust quality ecosystem,” he said.

Kannan added this initiative will drive excellence across key sectors, including healthcare, MSME, education, and tourism, fostering sustainable growth and development.

The QCI, a premier autonomous body set up by the Government of India, is responsible for creating a quality mindset and envisions ensuring quality products and services that touch every citizen.