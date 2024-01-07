Rahul Gandhi To Launch Nyay Yatra In Manipur

GUWAHATI: Congress spokesperson Mahima Singh on Saturday said party leader Rahul Gandhi has chosen Manipur to launch the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ due to his concern over the situation in that state.

She also alleged that the BJP is not bothered about the problems faced by people, and it is only concentrating on “headline management”.

- Advertisement -

“The BJP, wherever it is in power, is concerned with headline management and people’s issues have been sidelined,” Singh, also the in-charge of communication and media coordination in Assam for the yatra, told reporters here.

“Look at Manipur, the situation remains volatile. Rahul Gandhi was among a handful of national leaders who went and spent time there. That is why he has chosen Manipur to start this yatra,” she said.

More than 180 people have been killed and several hundred injured due to the ethnic conflict between the Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur since May last year.

The Rahul Gandhi-led Manipur-to-Maharashtra yatra, which will begin on January 14, will cover 6,713 km and its participants will travel on buses and foot.

- Advertisement -

Asked on what the Congress seeks to achieve through the yatra, Singh said, “The ambition is not only election. It is to save the Constitution and democracy.”

Sharing details of the yatra in Assam, former minister and MLA Bharat Narah said it will take place from January 18-25.

Gandhi will cover a distance of 1,833 km in 17 districts during the tour of the state, he said.

Narah said senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) leaders V C Venugopal and Jitendra Singh will hold a meeting with district party chiefs and state office-bearers on January 9 to discuss preparations for the yatra.

- Advertisement -

“During Gandhi’s tour of Assam, members of different organisations who wish to place their issues before him will get the opportunity to interact with the Congess MP. We will also raise important issues like demand of ST status for six communities, NRC and CAA,” Narah added. (PTI)