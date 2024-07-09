31 C
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Rahul Gandhi urges PM to come to violence-hit Manipur

IMPHAL, July 8: Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur to give solace to the ethnic violence-affected people of the state.

Gandhi also said that the Congress will do everything it can to bring peace to Manipur.

The tragedy of Manipur is “tremendous”, the Raebareli MP told a press conference here.

“The Prime Minister should visit the state and listen to the woes of the people as it would give comfort to them,” Gandhi said.

He said that he came to the state to listen to the woes of the violence-hit people and build confidence in them.

“We will do everything we can to bring peace to Manipur… As somebody in the opposition, I have been trying to pressure the government,” he said.

Gandhi visited several relief camps where people displaced by the ethnic violence in the northeastern state are staying. The strife claimed over 200 lives since May last year. (PTI)

