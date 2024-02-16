Rainfall decreases in Manipur, water scarcity possible: CM N Biren Singh

IMPHAL, Feb 15: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said there is a possibility of water scarcity in the state, particularly in Imphal valley, due to a decline in forest cover in the hill areas and less rainfall.

Speaking at the inauguration of a housing complex for government employees, Singh urged people not to encroach on forest land.

- Advertisement -

“The possibility of water scarcity exists in the state, particularly valley areas, as forest covers have declined in the hill areas. Rainfall has also dropped,” the chief minister said without elaborating.

“In the previous term, a project was taken up to dig ground for water. Work started at 280 places for digging well,” he said.

Manipur being a landlocked state, it is important to preserve agricultural land, water bodies and rivers, the chief minister said.

Speaking on the effect of environmental degradation due to deforestation, Singh said, “Do not encroach on forest land and reserved forest areas.

- Advertisement -

The function took place at the ‘Alternate Housing Complex’ at National Games Village in Langol area in Imphal.

The complex will accommodate the residents of government quarters located at New Checkon in Imphal East, which was dismantled for construction of multi-storied buildings.

It is easy to change Manipur if there is unity and cooperation, Singh said. (PTI)