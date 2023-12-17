Refrain from setting up villages in State: Manipur CM to Myanmar refugees

Strap: He further expressed the need to open similar and proper camps with biometric and civil police teams in different border areas

HT Bureau

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Dec 16: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Saturday asked refugees from Myanmar not to set up villages in the state.

He stated, “It is very important to maintain a good diplomatic relationship with the neighbouring countries. We are only asking the Myanmar refugees not to construct villages in the state.”

At present around 4,100 Myanmar refugees are taking shelter at different relief camps in the Manipur border districts of Kamjong, Ukhrul, and Tengnoupal due to the war-like situation in Myanmar.

Speaking as the chief guest at the observance of Vijay Diwas (Indo-Pak War 1971) at Imphal on Saturday, the CM said that efforts are underway in the areas of Kamjong and Ukhrul using biometrics under the concerned District Commissioners.

- Advertisement -

He stated security forces should also not neglect areas like Behiang in the Churachandpur district of Manipur which is bordering with Myanmar and should take it seriously considering reports of aggressive fighting in the neighbouring country.

He further expressed the need to open similar and proper camps with biometric and civil police teams in different border areas.

He continued, “We can’t deny humanitarian assistance to those fleeing their country due to the violence and we are providing medicines and tents for them, but we need to identify them by collecting biometric data and provide temporary shelter.”

The CM strongly cautioned against taking what is happening in the border areas lightly. We cannot take what is happening in Myanmar easily, he said hinting at an influx of foreigners.

- Advertisement -