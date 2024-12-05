16 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 5, 2024
Regional camp on National Food Security Act 2013 held

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 4: The 1st regional camp on National Food Security Act 2013 for Garo Hills region was held at Mendipathar Cooperative Society Hall, Mendipathar, Resubelpara on Wednesday.

The event organised by the office of the deputy commissioner (Supply) North Garo Hills in tandem with Meghalaya State Food Commission, Shillong emphasised on the purpose of the Commission to monitor and review the implementation of Food Security Act 2013.

The event was participated by SHGs, fair price shops dealers, wholesalers, beneficiaries of various food security schemes, nokmas and sordars of the area.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, deputy speaker, Timothy D Shira said the camp aimed to educate beneficiaries of various categories under Public Distribution System their entitlement, rights under NFSA and grievance mechanism for effective implementation of the Food Security Act 2013.

The NFSA which encapsulates the Midday Meal scheme, ICDS and the PDS, the Deputy Speaker Timothy Shira pressed upon the implementing agencies to implement these schemes in ‘letter and spirit’ by identifying deserving household beneficiaries thereby enabling them to avail benefits from the schemes.

The importance of linking Aadhaar with ration cards was also elaborated during the programme.

Mendipathar MLA, Marthon J Sangma in his speech cited “there are many beneficiaries whose entitlements were halted for not linking with Aadhaar”. Therefore, enrolling and linking Aadhaar is mandatory for availing various public welfare schemes, added Sangma.

Kharkutta MLA, Rupert Momin while addressing the gathering urged the FPS dealers to maintain transparency in the distribution system. He also motivated the dealers and stakeholders to complain if discrepancy is found in the distribution system.

Meanwhile, special guest of the programme, PS Thangkhiew, Chairman Meghalaya State Food Commission outlined the objective of the Commission.

He stated that the Commission acts as an arbitrator in ensuring that the complaints, grievances it received are resolved fairly.

He further encouraged the participants to report or complain if they think their entitlement is not meted to them.

He also informs of the online portal www.megpgrams.gov.in the Meghalaya public grievances redressal & monitoring system (megPGRAM), tollfree No 1971, 1967 where people can file their complaints.

Representing the Deputy Commissioners of Garo Hills region, Diana Guri Sangma, ADC East Garo Hills in her speech highlighted the Grievance Redressal System issues, the need for consumer awareness while fostering participants to raise issues, irregularities through various grievance mechanisms.

Among others who spoke during the programme were Deputy Commissioner, North Garo Hills, AK Singh, Dr Greenaline K Marak, Member Meghalaya State Food Commission Tura and DM Suja, Member Secretary, Meghalaya State Food Commission Shillong.

Following the introductory session, the gathering were apprised on various schemes of the department and Aadhaar advantages, best practices, PDS implementation etc.

The Hills Times
The Hills Times
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
