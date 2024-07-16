Restoration of Tuli paper mill in Nagaland begins

DIMAPUR, July 15: The initial restoration works for the Nagaland’s paper mill, the Tuli Paper Mill, has begun, an official statement said on Monday.

Personnel from the private company 3A Capital Services Limited (3ACSL) which acquired Nagaland Pulp And Paper Company Ltd have been deployed to the site.

According to one of its officials, the company is currently at the audit phase to clear the pending liabilities of the previous employees of the mill and hoped to complete it by the end of the year so that restoration and revival works can begin extensively, it also said.

It may be noted that the Nagaland state government which previously owned 12% of the mill is now left with 3.51% while the Mumbai based private firm 3ACSL owns the lion’s share of 96.49%. (NNN)