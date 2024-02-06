RPP urges Naga people to elect right candidate in LS polls

DIMAPUR, Feb 5: Rising People’s Party (RPP) gave a clarion call to the Naga people to rise above party politics and elect the right leader to represent the Nagas in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

“This is the right time to fight for our future or else Nagaland will continue to be a failed state,” it also said. RPP then said the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be a battle of ideologies and it is important for Nagas to stay on the right side of history. Given the opportunity, RPP said it will work selflessly for the cherished dreams of “our Naga People, which is, the creation of a new and better Nagaland”.

In a statement issued on Monday, RPP said Nagaland continues to reel under the perpetual cycle of corruption and misgovernance and continues to be in news for wrong reasons. “No wonder that it had been termed as a failed state and the corruption capital of India. Amidst this, the resounding cry of the Naga people yearning for change continues to grow unwavered,” it added.

The call for dedicated and passionate leaders to lead Nagaland into a new era of peace and development has been the long aspirations of all the Nagas. Since its inception, the Rising People’s Party claims it has been expressing this aspiration of the Naga people. In the run up to the previous state legislative assembly election, many conscious Nagas felt that the time was right to bring about the desired change, RPP also said. However, it was not successful due to various inherent factors, RPP said.

According to RPP, the burning desire of the Naga people to see the real change in Nagaland is the driving force and the fuel for the Rising People’s Party.

“With the trust invested upon us by the Naga people, the Rising People’s Party would like to engage and participate meaningfully in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election to be conducted possibly in April 2024. Nagas will have the opportunity to channelize our dreams into reality if we come together,” it further added. (NNN)