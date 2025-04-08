Rs 100 crore sanctioned for eye hospital in Tripura: CM

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, April 7: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday announced that Rs 100 crore has been sanctioned for opening an eye hospital in the state.

Saha said this while addressing the World Health Day program organized by the Hepatitis Foundation of Tripura today in Agartala.

“We are opening the Maternal and Child Clinic, and work has already started. We have received over Rs 150 crore from MDoNER. Work is underway for the infrastructure development, and manpower will also increase. Prevention is better than cure. If we remain alert beforehand, we will be free from diseases. If we stay fit physically, we will also remain disease-free. In this year’s budget, we have kept Rs 100 crore for an eye hospital with all facilities, and we are also opening more PHCs across the state. Now private hospitals and investors are coming as peace is prevailing here. We want everyone to stay happy. The health sector has seen development in the state,” said Saha.

Saha also said that while everyone will do rallies, the main aim of such rallies is to convey the message that everyone must stay healthy and fit.

“We must change our lifestyle to stay healthy. Due to not changing lifestyle, many people die at a very young age. We must give stress on this matter. We advise people on this matter, but we don’t follow it ourselves. But we must do this. Drug addiction is a major problem in the state. The number of injectable drug users is rising along with HIV/AIDS patients. We must focus on this issue and eradicate it from the state. Everyone must participate in the war against drugs. The government is with everyone. We are doing very well in all parameters,” said Saha, who is also the Health Minister of the state.

He further said that everyone must also keep a close eye on child marriage, as it should not happen — it hampers individuals both physically and mentally.