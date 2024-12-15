22 C
Tripura, Meghalaya CMs likely to attend investment road show in Mumbai

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Dec 14: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma are likely to attend the Northeast Trade and Investment Road show in Mumbai on December 16.

The Ministry of Development of north eastern region (MDoNER) is set to host the Northeast Trade and Investment Roadshow in Mumbai on December 16, starting at 3:30 pm at The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Colaba.

According to a report, the event will be addressed by Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union minister for MDoNER, along with Tripura CM Manik Saha, and Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma.

Key officials, including Chanchal Kumar, secretary, MDoNER, and Monalisa Dash, joint secretary, MDoNER, will also attend, along with senior representatives from various Northeastern states

The Road show will feature B2G meetings, offering a unique opportunity for potential investors to interact directly with state representatives and explore investment opportunities across multiple sectors. This event is being organized in partnership with the State Governments of the North Eastern states, FICCI (Industry Partner), and Invest India (Investment Facilitation Partner).

The Mumbai Roadshow marks the sixth event in the ongoing series, showcasing presentations from the eight North Eastern states— Arunachal Pradesh,  Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. These states will highlight a diverse range of investment opportunities in key sectors, including agri-food processing and allied sectors, IT & ITES, entertainment & sports, energy, infrastructure and logistics, tourism & hospitality, education & skill development, healthcare etc.—all critical to driving economic growth in the region.

Previous roadshows in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, as well as the state seminar at Gujarat, have generated significant interest from potential investors.

Building on these efforts, MDoNER also held a signing and exchange of MoUs event for the North East Investors Summit on March 6 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, facilitating discussions between senior officials and investors.

