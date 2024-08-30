28 C
Rs 50,000 aid announced by Tripura Maharaja

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Aug 29: Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the royal scion and former chairman of Tipra Motha, announced on Thursday that he will provide financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to the families who lost loved ones in the recent devastating floods in Tripura, which wreaked havoc between August 19 and August 24.

The state of Tripura faced severe flooding during this period, resulting in the deaths of approximately 31 individuals due to landslides and drowning. Over 1 lakh people were displaced and forced to seek shelter in relief camps.

In a voice message, Pradyot pledged his support to the families of those who tragically lost their lives in the floods and landslides. He emphasized that the aid will come from his personal funds and is not connected to any government or Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) resources.

“I have decided to offer Rs 50,000 to the family of each person who died due to the floods and landslides during this time. This assistance will be provided from my own pocket, independent of government or TTAADC funds,” Pradyot stated.

Additionally, he urged both the TTAADC and the Tripura Government to provide compensation to those whose homes, livestock, and cultivated lands were destroyed in the disaster. Pradyot had earlier contributed Rs 10 lakh towards flood relief efforts.

