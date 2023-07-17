28 C
Guwahati
Monday, July 17, 2023
Rupak Sarma elected uncontested president of Nagaon Sports Association

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

 

NAGAON, July 16: BJP MLA Rupak Sarma has been declared the uncontested president of the Nagaon Sports Association for the next four years. The announcement was made during a general meeting held at the association’s office in Nagaon Nurul Amin Stadium. The meeting, chaired by Tapan Kumar Sarma, the vice president of the sports association, took place in the absence of the president and senior BJP leader Rajen Gohain.

The newly constituted committee includes 33 executive members, with Tapan Das and Ashim Kumar Bhawal elected as the general secretary and treasurer of the association respectively. Ujjwal Kumar Boruah and Amitabh Bora were also elected as joint secretaries of the association.

It is worth mentioning that apart from Rupak Sarma, BJP MLA Jitu Goswami and two others had initially submitted nominations for the position of association president. However, MLA Jitu Goswami and the others later withdrew their nomination papers, resulting in Rupak Sarma being declared as the uncontested president of the Nagaon Sports Association.

