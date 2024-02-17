Scientific Mining Of Coal To Begin Soon In Meghalaya

HT Bureau

Shillong, Feb 16: Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan Friday said the State government has set an ambitious target of making Meghalaya a 10 billion US dollars economy by 2028, thereby doubling the State’s GDP.

“Sectors like infrastructure, power, water supply, investment promotion, IT, tourism and agriculture will drive the economic growth necessary for achieving that target,” Chauhan said while delivering his address in Hindi during the first day of the Assembly’s budget session.

Highlighting the policies of the MDA government, the governor said the State envisions doubling the farmers’ income by leveraging Meghalaya’s unique agro-climate conditions and by strengthening and innovating value chains.

The governor announced that the state government is taking steps to ensure scientific mining of coal.

“The Ministry of Coal, Government of India has approved 17 applications for grant of prospecting license. Out of 17 applications, 6 applicants have submitted their geological report to the Central Government and have obtained approval,” he said.

The Mining Plan in respect of 4 applicants has been approved by the Ministry of Coal and is awaiting Environment Clearance, he said adding with these developments, it is expected that scientific mining of coal will begin soon.