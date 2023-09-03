National Green Tribunal faces backlash from Meghalaya MP

SHILLONG, Sept 2: Rajya Sabha MP and NPP Meghalaya unit

president WR Kharlukhi questioned the National Green Tribunal

(NGT) for banning coal mining in Meghalaya but failed to take

action on the Delhi air pollution.

“We have pollution in Delhi. NGT is in Delhi. I have raised a

question: it was not only disease-related, it was death-related. I

am not talking about fish or animals, I am talking about human

beings why nothing was done. Something should be done there

also and NGT is in Delhi,” Kharlukhi told reporters.

Kharlukhi said, “I never say they (NGT and Supreme Court) are

wrong (in banning coal mining in Meghalaya) but what I say is

that yes you are doing here, you should also do it there.”

Stating that it really hurt him to see people suffering due to the

coal ban, the NPP leader said, “This is not the stand of the

government but my stand, coal for us people coming from

Jaintia Hills is our livelihood. It is enshrined as a fundamental

right and denying coal mining for my people from my district

which we have been practising for nearly four decades is like

denying food for our people.”

”I am always for coal mining. You start whatever coal mining

but my people should not starve,” he said.

Kharlukhi informed that he tried to raise the issue in the

Parliament but he could not get a chance despite the issue

being listed two times.

”I was trying to show that if you have done here (coal ban in

Meghalaya) why not do it there (Delhi) also. It doesn’t mean

that we are far away, you can do whatever you like with us,” he

added.

On the direction to start scientific mining of coal, the Rajya

Sabha MP said coal has to be mined and mining should not

stop.

”For 40 years we have been doing this and one fine day you

stopped us. Central government should offer us this is how

much your people are losing take this money that also was not

offered to us. You just stop just because we are far away in the

NE. It should not be like that,” he said.

On rat hole mining of coal being declared illegal, Kharlukhi

however said, “For 40 years they have been doing this. When

my people were poor nobody realised that. If you look at

uneducated people here they call them coal barons or coal

mafia, they don’t even know the meaning of coal baron or coal

mafia. Did you ever ask why because they could not have an

education at that age. Those same people when they were 9-11

years old in those days may not have bonded labourers but

they were working to feed their families and only when they

were rich then these people started realising.”

He further claimed that people started dying due to coal

mining after the blanket was imposed. Kharlukhi cited the

incident at Sutnga area, where some boys had risked their lives

by engaging in rat hole mining of coal because they had no

money to feed the people coming for the church presbytery in

their area.

He said that coal mining does not only benefit the rich people

but it is boosting the economy of the state where all sections of

people are benefiting. (NNN)