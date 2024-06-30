30 C
Sec 144 in Nagaland district

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
DIMAPUR, June 29: CrPC 144 has been clamped in Peren district of Nagaland on Saturday.

“To take precautionary measures to prevent occurrence of any untoward incidents and in the interest of maintaining peace and tranquillity in Peren district deputy commissioner and District Magistrate, Peren, Vineet Kumar, in exercise of the power conferred upon section 144 of the CrPC has prohibited assembly of five or more persons and vehicular movement of non-essential nature with effect from 6 am to 11 pm of June 29, 2024 across the Peren district”, an official statement said.

It is also notified that no person shall carry lethal weapons and firearms in public places including lathis, machete, dao, daggers, sticks, spears, swords, catapults or carry any kinds of inflammable objects.

The district administration further notified in an order that the officials and staff of the district administration, security personnel, magistrate on duty, medical personnel and persons engaged in election duty, essential services shall be exempted. All movements of commercial vehicles, goods/ passengers or vehicles carrying essential commodities, press and media, telecom services, medical emergencies shall also be exempted. It also informed that from above restriction if any person found violating this order shall be prosecuted under relevant section of the law. (NNN)

