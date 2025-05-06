34.7 C
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Second Arrest Made in Manipur Football Academy Sexual Assault Case

HT Digital

IMPHAL, MAY 6: Manipur police have arrested a second individual in connection with the ongoing investigation into multiple allegations of sexual assault at Mangal Football Academy, located in Khabam Lamkhai, Imphal East. The arrest, made on May 5, marks a significant development in a case that has sparked public outrage and renewed calls for greater protections for young athletes.

The accused has been identified as Khangembam Shitaljit Meitei, 28, a resident of Heingang Panthoibi Leikai in Imphal East district. His arrest follows the earlier apprehension of the primary accused on April 4, 2025.

According to police reports, the two arrested individuals are accused of sexually assaulting at least 11 minor girls who were enrolled in training at the football academy. The survivors allegedly endured the abuse over an extended period while participating in the institution’s programs.

Authorities have registered a case and confirmed that a comprehensive investigation is currently underway. Due to the sensitive nature of the case and the involvement of minors, officials have declined to release further details at this stage.

The case has raised serious concerns about the safety and oversight within sports training institutions, particularly those involving children. In response, civil society groups and child rights organizations have demanded swift justice, strict punishment for the accused, and urgent reforms to establish robust safeguards for minors in sports academies.

As the investigation continues, public attention remains focused on ensuring accountability and protecting the rights and well-being of young athletes in Manipur and across the country.

