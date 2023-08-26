26 C
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Security forces recover firearms, ammunition during search operations in Manipur

IMPHAL, Aug 25: Security forces recovered four firearms, 38 ammunition and eight bombs from
Manipur’s Imphal East and Imphal West districts during search operations, police said.
Search operations were conducted in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal East, Imphal West,
Kakching, Kangpokpi and Thoubal districts during which security forces recovered firearms, ammunition
and bombs, a statement issued by the Manipur Police Control Room said on Thursday night.
The statement said “during the last 24 hours, the situation in the state was tense with sporadic incidents
of congregation of protestors.”
A total of 123 ‘nakas’ (checkpoints) were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and
valley and police detained 1,581 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the state,
the statement said.
The statement appealed to the general public not to believe in rumours and to be wary of false videos.
Any circulation of unfounded videos may be confirmed from the rumour-free number – 9233522822- of
the Central control room. It also appealed to the public to return the looted arms, ammunition and
explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately. (PTI)

