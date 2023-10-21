28 C
Guwahati
Saturday, October 21, 2023
type here...

Security forces seize huge cache of arms in Manipur

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Oct 20: Security forces seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition during search
operations in Manipur’s Imphal East district, a police statement said.
The arms and ammunition were seized from Shantipur, Khamenlok and Wakan areas under
Sagolmang police station jurisdiction in Imphal East district on Thursday, it said.
The number of seized weapons included 36 arms including three numbers of Ak 47/56, four carbine
machine guns, seven SLRs and 1,615 number of ammunition and explosives including 82 numbers of
hand grenades, police said.
Security forces also recovered 132 war-like stores including bulletproof jackets, walkie talkie sets.
The recovered weapons include three AK-47/56 rifles and carbine machine guns, the statement said.
The seized items have been handed over to Sagolmang police station for further legal procedures, it
said.
Police also said “During the last 24 hours, the situation in the state was under control”.
Chief minister N Biren Singh at the 132nd Raising Day of Manipur Police on Thursday said uniformed
personnel of the state must work to prevent crimes and protect properties irrespective of ethnic
belongingness.
Singh also said that no FIR would be lodged against those who surrender arms voluntarily. (PTI)

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

East Garo Hills DC distributes emergency responder kits to Aapda Mitra...

The Hills Times - 0