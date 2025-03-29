Security Forces Seize Large Cache of Arms, Ammunition, and Explosives in Manipur

HT Digital

IMPHAL, Mar 29: In a series of intensive operations, security forces carried out area domination exercises across Manipur’s hill and valley districts on March 28, leading to the significant recovery of arms, ammunition, and explosives. These operations aimed to curb illegal arms proliferation and militant activities in the region.

One of the most notable raids took place in the Naranseina and Sunusiphai village area under Moirang Police Station in Bishnupur District. Security personnel confiscated a substantial cache of weapons, including an Excalibur rifle, a carbine machine gun, two .303 sniper rifles, and a 7.65mm pistol. Additionally, a Russian-made pistol and two empty INSAS LMG magazines were also recovered. Along with the firearms, various types of ammunition, including .32 caliber, 7.62mm CTN, .38 caliber, and .303 rounds, were seized.

Explosives and grenades were also among the items confiscated, with authorities finding a No. 36 hand grenade, a detonator, 15 packets of Power Gel explosives, and two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) weighing approximately 3.42 kg. The operation further yielded security gear such as 17 bulletproof helmets, 26 bulletproof plates, 10 bulletproof jackets, and multiple wireless communication devices.

In a separate operation at Wabagai Buffalo Farm under Kakching Police Station in Kakching District, security forces discovered additional weaponry and explosives. Among the items seized were a single-barrel gun, six 5.56 INSAS live rounds, and 11 rounds of 7.62 AK live ammunition. Explosives recovered included three Chinese grenades, a Molotov cocktail, an HE 36 hand grenade, and multiple detonators. Authorities also seized empty bullet casings, a bulletproof vest cover, a TPT-T5 handset, and a hunting boot pair.

Further operations were conducted in Kamu village, Mapithel Ridge, under Thoubal Dam Police Station in Imphal East District. This raid led to the discovery of high-powered explosives, including a cylindrical IED containing 11 kg of explosives, two Pumpi Improvised Explosive Firing Devices, and multiple improvised mortar bombs. Additionally, security forces recovered digital telescopic sights, an ammunition belt, and trip flare mechanisms.

These coordinated operations highlight the relentless efforts of security forces to eliminate the threat posed by illegal arms and explosives in Manipur. With heightened surveillance and continuous search operations, authorities remain committed to maintaining peace and stability in the region.