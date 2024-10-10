25 C
Security tightened in Tripura for Durga Puja

AGARTALA, Oct 9: Security has been tightened across Tripura and along the India-Bangladesh border as the northeastern state gears up to celebrate its biggest festival, Durga Puja, police said on Tuesday.

This year, 2,850 Durga Pujas will be organised across the state, including 450 in Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) area.

Chief minister Manik Saha has already inaugurated at least 15 community pujas.

The Tripura High Court has imposed a ban on playing of music, on large sound boxes, beyond 65 decibels.

“Security has been beefed up across the state for the festivities although there is no specific threat,” Assistant Inspector General (Law and Order) Ananta Das said.

He said additional forces have been mobilised to prevent any untoward incident and special focus will be given on crowd control during the festivities.

An alert has been sounded along the international border with Bangladesh to foil any intrusion bid, he said, adding the BSF is maintaining strict vigil in the border areas.

“Following the high court’s order, all measures are being taken to ensure that music is not blared beyond 65 decibels. Besides, no music will be allowed to be played from 10 pm to 6 am,” West Tripura Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar told PTI.

Kumar said in addition to existing strength of security forces in Agartala, 1,350 personnel of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) will be deployed in key areas to maintain law and order.

“CCTVs have been installed in crowd-puller pujas and watch towers, check-points and police assistance booths have been erected,” he added. (PTI)

