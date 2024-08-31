AMC issues strict Durga Puja guidelines

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Aug 30: The Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) has issued detailed guidelines for the Durga Puja festival to ensure safety and prevent any untoward incidents during the celebrations.

Speaking to reporters, AMC Mayor Dipak Majumder stated that the number of Durga Puja celebrations within the Agartala Municipal Corporation areas may increase this year.

The Mayor urged Puja organizers to register their names with the AMC and directed that no Puja committee may set up Puja mandaps in a manner that obstructs the movement of common people.

“Gates should be constructed outside the road. Puja committees must obtain permission from the Traffic Department, Fire Service, Public Works Department, and Power Department. If any government property is damaged during the construction of the Puja mandap, the respective Puja committee will be required to pay compensation for the loss,” said the Mayor.

He further emphasized that Puja mandaps with a height of more than 20 feet must receive approval from the Civil Engineering Department. “Every year during Durga Puja, some Puja committees raise the mandap too high, causing safety concerns. Therefore, Puja mandaps should be constructed at least 8 feet away from power lines. No one will be permitted to set up temporary shops without a vendor license during Durga Puja. The place of worship and its surroundings should be kept clean at all times. All Puja committees registered with the Agartala Municipal Corporation will be provided with two cleaning staff by the Municipal Corporation,” said the Mayor.

Additionally, he noted that Puja committees must dismantle the Puja mandaps the day after the idol immersion. Otherwise, the AMC will demolish the mandaps without prior notice.