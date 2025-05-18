23.5 C
Seven militants arrested in Manipur

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, May 17: Security forces arrested seven militants from different districts of Manipur, police said on Saturday.

Two militants belonging to the KCP (PWG) and involved in extortion activities were arrested in Imphal East district on Friday, they said.

Security forces arrested one active cadre of Chin Kuki National Defence Force (CKNDF) from Tuibong in Churachandpur district on Thursday, they said, adding that the militant was involved in the recruitment of youth for armed insurgency for CKNDF group and cross-border arms and cadre movement as well as in extortion activities.

One active cadre of the banned PREPAK (Pro) involved in extortion activities was arrested from Wangkhei Ayangpalli area in Imphal East district on Friday.

Another militant of the outfit was arrested from Mayang Langjing area in Imphal West district on Thursday.

An active cadre of the banned United National Liberation Front (Pambei) involved in extortion activities was arrested from Sangaiyumpham Cherapur Mayai Leikai area in Thoubal district.

Another militant of PREPAK (Pro) was arrested from Tronglaobi Makha Leikai in Bishnupur district on Thursday. He was involved in the recruitment of youths for PREPAK (Pro) to be sent to Myanmar.

Meanwhile, four firearms, including two bolt-action single-barrel rifles, one .22 bolt-action rifle, and one 9 mm pistol with a magazine, were seized from Senapati district on Friday, police added. (PTI)

Arunachal: Fire incident in Gobuk Village, Yingkiong – immediate relief provided

The Hills Times -
