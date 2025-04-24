22.8 C
Guwahati
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Several houses torched in Manipur’s Kamjong district

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, April 23: Unidentified armed men set fire to several houses in two villages in Manipur’s Kamjong district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred when most residents of Gampal and Haiyang villages, in the district’s Sahamphung sub-division, were out in their fields for cultivation.

Preliminary reports indicate that more than seven houses, primarily thatched-roof structures, were burned to the ground, an official said.

Following the incident, Kamjong District Magistrate Rangnamei Rang Peter imposed indefinite curfew in both the villages from 2pm.

In an order, the DM also prohibited the movement of any persons outside their residences under sub-section 1 of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

In the official order, Peter said, “Such disturbances could lead to a serious breach of peace, endanger public tranquility and pose risks to human lives and properties.”

The restrictions, however, do not apply to government agencies involved in maintaining law and order or providing essential services. (PTI)

