Manipur Eases Curfew in Imphal West and Bishnupur: Restrictions Lifted Until 8 PM

HT Digital

Tuesday, October 8: In Manipur, the curfew imposed in Imphal West and Bishnupur districts was temporarily lifted on Tuesday, offering residents some respite from the stringent restrictions. The curfew in Imphal West was relaxed from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., providing citizens the freedom to leave their homes during this window. The relaxation order, issued by the District Magistrate of Imphal West, allows for regular movement but imposes clear limitations on gatherings. Public events such as protests, rallies, or sit-ins remain prohibited unless prior approval is obtained from the competent authority. The authorities have made it clear that any unauthorized assembly will face legal consequences, as public safety remains a priority.

- Advertisement -

Essential service providers and individuals associated with critical functions are exempt from the curfew both during and after the relaxation period. Exemptions include personnel working in healthcare, electricity services, food distribution (CAF & PD), public health engineering (PHED), petrol stations, schools, colleges, municipal services, and members of the press. The relaxation also applies to passengers traveling to and from the airport, contractors, and workers carrying valid Airport Entry Permit (AEP) cards. Despite the relaxation, the ban on carrying arms, including sticks, stones, and firearms without a valid license, remains in place. This measure aims to maintain peace and order in the district during the relaxation hours.

Similarly, the curfew in Bishnupur district, which had been in effect since September 3, was also lifted for the day, offering residents a brief period of normalcy from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. During this time, citizens are permitted to move freely, but they are expected to adhere strictly to the rules laid out by the authorities. Retail shops and commercial establishments were allowed to open during the curfew relaxation, providing people the opportunity to access essential goods and services.

However, the authorities have issued stern warnings against violating the curfew terms or attempting to extend the period of relaxation without official authorization. Any breach of the curfew schedule will be met with stringent legal action. The relaxation is a temporary measure to ease the challenges faced by residents under the curfew, but the local administration has made it clear that the restrictions will be enforced again at the end of the designated period.

The curfew in Manipur has been part of ongoing efforts by the local administration to curb unrest and maintain law and order. However, the brief reprieve provides much-needed relief for residents who have been under restricted movement for an extended period. While the relaxation allows for essential activities, the government remains vigilant, ensuring that no large gatherings or protests occur that could disrupt peace in the region. Authorities are also closely monitoring the possession of arms, a precaution to prevent any potential violence or escalation during the relaxation period.

- Advertisement -

Both district administrations emphasized the importance of following the curfew rules strictly and encouraged residents to carry out their activities within the relaxation hours. By doing so, they aim to maintain peace and prevent any unlawful incidents that could compromise the safety of the public.

Overall, the lifting of the curfew in these districts is a positive step towards normalcy, but it also serves as a reminder that order must be preserved, and citizens must remain compliant with the law. The authorities hope that by managing these relaxations carefully, they can prevent further disruptions while still allowing people to carry out their daily activities.