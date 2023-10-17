Shameful that PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur: Rahul

AIZAWL, Oct 16: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday
charged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was more
concerned about happenings in Israel than in Manipur, which
has been driven by an ethnic conflict since May this year.
Addressing a rally near Raj Bhavan here after undertaking a 2-
km-long padayatra through the city roads, he said that
neighbouring Manipur is no longer a unified single state, but
has been divided into two states on ethnic lines.
Gandhi, who began a two-day visit to poll-bound Mizoram, also
asserted that the Congress ushered in peace in the insurgency-
hit northeastern state, with the signing of a peace accord in
1986.
“It is amazing to me that the PM and the Government of India is
so interested in what is happening in Israel (Israel-Hamas
conflict), but not interested at all in what is happening in
Manipur, where people have been murdered, women molested
and babies killed,” he said.
“It is something to be ashamed of that the leader of our Union
has not travelled to Manipur after what has happened there,
and Manipur is the symptom of the problem. You can see the
same problem in a smaller form in many different parts of the
nation. People from minority communities, tribals and dalits
are feeling uncomfortable. There is an oppression being carried
out on the people of India,” the former Congress president
alleged.
Elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be held in a
single phase on November 7, and counting of votes will take
place on December 3.
The Congress released a list of 39 candidates for the polls, with
the party’s state unit chief Lalsawta fielded from Aizawl West-III
(ST).
Gandhi also said that the idea of India is under attack by the
saffron party, which targets different communities, religions
and languages.
“The idea of India that respects each other, is tolerant, learns
from other ideas, religions and languages and that loves itself
as a whole… That is the idea of India which is under attack by
the BJP. They spread hatred and violence in the country. They
spread arrogance, lack of understanding and this is completely
against the idea of India,” he said.
Gandhi criticised the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) over job
creation, the drug menace and infrastructure, and accused it of
destroying the state’s economy.
“While the BJP attacks your culture, religion and tradition, the
MNF supports them in Delhi… Over the last five years, the MNF
government has created only 2,000 jobs. Infrastructure and the
roads here are in shambles, and they are destroying the
economic future of the state. Drugs are spreading rampantly
across the future generation, and 250 young lives have been
extinguished because of this,” the Congress leader claimed.
“It is a shame that the people running your government are in
cahoots with the government of Delhi,” he added.
Gandhi urged people to vote for the Congress, arguing that it
provides not “empty words” but a vision for Mizoram, as he
cited examples of “good governance” in states like Karnataka,
Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, where the party is in power.
He asserted that Karnataka has developed a social safety
infrastructure that is among the best in the world, while in
Rajasthan people with heart diseases and cancer are being
treated free of cost.
“Gas cylinders that cost Rs 1,000 each in BJP-ruled states cost
Rs 500 in Rajasthan. In Chhattisgarh, farmers get the highest
remuneration for rice in the country (Rs 2,500 per quintal)… So,
while we are developing states, protecting farmers, labourers
and small businesses, the BJP is busy attacking them,” alleged
Gandhi.
“We will defend your culture, religion and tradition… because if
Mizo culture, tradition and language is attacked and destroyed,
then India is attacked and destroyed. We love your diversity,
perspective and way of looking at the world and at life. This is
our most valuable asset, as it is the heart of Mizoram,” he said.
