Sikkim CM attends meeting with Nitin Gadkari to discuss NH projects

HT Correspondent

Gangtok, Nov 12: Chief minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang attended the national level review meeting held to discuss the progress of national highway works in North Eastern States and Sikkim at Guwahati.

The review meeting was chaired by Nitin Gadkari, Union minister for Road Transport and Highways and had the presence of Gen (Rtd) Dr V.K. Singh, minister of State for Road Transport and Highways along with officers from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, NHIDCL, BRO, contractor representatives and authority engineers.

CM Tamang was accompanied by Samdup Lepcha, minister, Roads and Bridges Department, Government of Sikkim, officers from the chief minister’s office and the Roads and Bridges Department, Government of Sikkim.

In the interactive session held during the review meeting, officers from the NHIDCL who are mainly involved in the development of NH projects in the State briefed the gathering regarding various issues faced by NHIDCL in terms of land acquisition, forest clearances and other issues which was affecting the smooth implementation of the project in the State. ADG-BRO also requested for the State Government’s intervention towards several land and forest issues being faced by BRO in the development of roads in the border region.

Minister of State, Road Transport and Highways requested the intervention of chief minister Tamang towards the issues raised by the NHIDCL so as to ensure early completion of all projects for the benefit of the State and the nation as a whole.

Prem Singh Tamang informed the house that the State has always been proactive towards resolving all the issues as and when raised by the affected stakeholders and also assured to hold a review meeting amongst all the stakeholders immediately to solve any pending issues related to the road projects so that vision of the Government of India of supplementing infrastructure in the North Eastern region is aggressively addressed.

Further, the State Government has submitted a proposal for replacement of 51 nos. of bridges amounting to Rs. 300 crores not within the ambit of NH but looking into the gravity of the need, NITI AAYOG also recommended for the same taking into consideration the adverse situations and defence logistics.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari assured the gathering for supplementing an amount of Rs. 15.00 crores as a one-time grant to meet up the replacement of precarious bridges along State roads. An additional package under CRF/CRIF for Rs. 50.00 crores has been assured to the State to accelerate the various ongoing schemes under CRF/CRIF.

Gadkari is on a three-day visit to Northeastern States to review several projects that were implemented under his ministry.