24 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 17, 2023
type here...

Sikkim CM greets media fraternity on National Press Day

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GANGTOK, Nov 16: Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang on
Thursday greeted the media fraternity on National Press Day
and urged them to serve as the watchdog of democracy.
“The press serves as the watchdog of democracy and works
tirelessly to uphold the principles of transparency and
accountability,” he said in a message.
“It is through diligent efforts of journalists that the civil society
gets all the information about unfolding events which shaping
our world views,” Tamang said.
The Sikkim chief minister urged the media persons to reflect on
the evolving nature of journalism in the digital age in view of
the rise of online platforms, which he said has transformed the
way of dissemination of information presenting both
opportunities and challenges to the media fraternity.
Exhorting the journalists to adapt to new mediums and strive to
maintain the highest standards of journalism in an ever-
changing landscape, he extended all possible support for a free
and responsible press by recognizing its vital role in shaping a
just and informed society. (PTI)

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

17 November, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0