Sikkim CM greets media fraternity on National Press Day

GANGTOK, Nov 16: Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang on

Thursday greeted the media fraternity on National Press Day

and urged them to serve as the watchdog of democracy.

“The press serves as the watchdog of democracy and works

tirelessly to uphold the principles of transparency and

accountability,” he said in a message.

“It is through diligent efforts of journalists that the civil society

gets all the information about unfolding events which shaping

our world views,” Tamang said.

The Sikkim chief minister urged the media persons to reflect on

the evolving nature of journalism in the digital age in view of

the rise of online platforms, which he said has transformed the

way of dissemination of information presenting both

opportunities and challenges to the media fraternity.

Exhorting the journalists to adapt to new mediums and strive to

maintain the highest standards of journalism in an ever-

changing landscape, he extended all possible support for a free

and responsible press by recognizing its vital role in shaping a

just and informed society. (PTI)