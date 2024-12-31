14 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
type here...

Arrest Hardeep Puri for having Rohingya infiltrators settled in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Dec 30: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday demanded the arrest of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, alleging he has all the data on the places he has made the Rohingya infiltrators settle down in Delhi.

Puri hit back accusing Kejriwal of playing with national security.

- Advertisement -

The politics over Rohingya immigrants living illegally in Delhi has intensified ahead of Assembly polls with the BJP accusing AAP of helping Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators settle down in the national capital and using them as vote bank in elections.

Related Posts:

The Delhi Police, following directions from Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, has launched a campaign to identify and deport the illegal immigrants.

In a press conference, Kejriwal said, “Arrest Hardeep Puri because he has all the data on where he has made the Rohingya immigrants to settle down in Delhi… He (Puri) has told about this in a tweet (post on X).

“Why are they working so hard and creating drama? Hardeep Puri and Amit Shah have all the data of Rohingyas settled in Delhi,” Kejriwal charged when asked about the police drive.

- Advertisement -

Hitting back, Puri, the Union petroleum and natural gas minister, charged in a post on X that Kejriwal’s repeated “support” to the Rohingya infiltrators is like playing with the national security.

He said the whole country knows Rohingyas could be voters of which party and took a dig at Kejriwal saying “inki to fitrat aisi hai ki aisa koi sagaa nahin, jisko Kejriwal ne thagaa nahin (Kejriwal’s nature is such that there is no one close to him who he has not cheated)”.

The Union minister claimed that no Rohingya infiltrator was ever given any EWS (economically weaker section) flat so far, and asserted that repeating a lie does not turn into truth although it proves one to be a “liar”.

“Clarification of the tweet, based on which he is spreading lie, was issued the same day by me and the home ministry. It is in public domain, still its shameless to spread the lie,” Puri said.

- Advertisement -

He also alleged that “Kejriwal’s MLA has got Rohingya immigrants settled in Delhi, and provided free ration, water, electricity, Rs 10,000 each and voter cards to them.”

The elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly are due in February. Kejriwal-led AAP has attacked the BJP accusing it of settling the Rohingya infiltrators in the city, and trying to get names of AAP supporters deleted in large numbers from electoral rolls in different constituencies. (PTI)

Most Famous Punjabi Dishes You Can’t Miss
Most Famous Punjabi Dishes You Can’t Miss
14 Best Picnic Spots to Explore in Assam
14 Best Picnic Spots to Explore in Assam
10 Best Foods for a Healthy Brain
10 Best Foods for a Healthy Brain
10 Stunning Hill Stations in South India for a Romantic Honeymoon
10 Stunning Hill Stations in South India for a Romantic Honeymoon
Top 10 Picnic Spots in Assam
Top 10 Picnic Spots in Assam

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Atul Bora rules out dissension in party 

The Hills Times -
Most Famous Punjabi Dishes You Can’t Miss 14 Best Picnic Spots to Explore in Assam 10 Best Foods for a Healthy Brain 10 Stunning Hill Stations in South India for a Romantic Honeymoon Top 10 Picnic Spots in Assam