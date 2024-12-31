14 C
Chandrababu Naidu richest CM, Mamata Banerjee poorest: ADR

NEW DELHI, Dec 30: Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is the richest chief minister in India with assets worth over Rs 931 crore, while West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee is the poorest with just Rs 15 lakh, according to an Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report released on Monday.

The report said the average asset per chief minister from state assemblies and union territories is Rs 52.59 crore.

While India’s per capita net national income or NNI was approximately Rs 1,85,854 for 2023-2024, the average self-income of a chief minister is Rs 13,64,310, around 7.3 times the average per capita income of India.

The total assets of 31 chief ministers are worth Rs 1,630 crores.

Arunachal Pradesh’s Pema Khandu is the second richest chief minister with total assets worth over Rs 332 crores,  Karnataka’s Siddaramaiah is the third on the list with assets worth more than Rs 51 crore.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, with assets worth Rs 55 lakh, is the second poorest in the list and Pinarayi Vijayan is third with Rs 1.18 crore.

Khandu also has the highest liabilities to the tune of Rs 180 crore. Siddaramaiah has liabilities worth Rs 23 crore and Naidu more than Rs 10 crore, the report said.

It also said 13 (42 percent) chief ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves, while 10 (32 percent) have declared serious criminal cases including those related to attempt to murder, kidnapping, bribery, and criminal intimidation.

Out of the 31 chief ministers, only two are women – West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee and Delhi’s Atishi. (PTI)

