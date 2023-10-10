Sikkim CM, ruling SKM MLAs to contribute one month’s salary to CMRF

GANGTOK, Oct 9: Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang and all MLAs of the ruling Sikkim

Krantikari Morcha (SKM) will contribute their one month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund

(CMRF) for rescue, relief and reconstruction work in the Himalayan state which was ravaged by flash

floods last week.

The SKM has 19 MLAs in the 32-member Sikkim Assembly.

“During this challenging period of turmoil and catastrophe that has befallen our beloved state, I wish

to convey that the Hon’ble Members of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly from the Sikkim Krantikari

Morcha Party, including Hon’ble Ministers and myself, have come together to make a collective

donation of one month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF),” Tamang said in a social

post on Monday.

This contribution is aimed at providing crucial support during this hour of need, Tamang said and

thanked his party MLAs for their generous contributions when it was needed the most.

The remaining 13 MLAs, comprising former chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling and 12 BJP MLAs

are also likely to announce their contributions to CMRF soon, officials said. (PTI)